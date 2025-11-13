Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), headed by Mohamed Farid, allowed insurance and savings companies to directly invest in precious metals, mainly gold, for the first time in Egypt, according to a statement.

Under Decision No. 228 of 2025, the FRA approved the investments within the framework of safe and transparent controls.

The companies can capitalize on investment-linked funds or the funds corresponding to savings contracts to protect the clients' rights.

On his part, Farid emphasized that the decision marks a strategic shift in savings and investment instruments in the Egyptian market, enabling the authority to offer safe investment options.

The decision also stipulates strict controls, including board approvals, dealing with entities registered with the FRA, independent valuation mechanisms, and adherence to clear policies for the sale and storage of precious metals.

Additionally, the FRA requires companies to obtain explicit client consent before allocating any instalment for investment in precious metals, while providing a written and visual explanation of the advantages and risks.

The decision also requires detailed quarterly and annual reports on funds invested in metals, which strengthens governance principles in the insurance sector.