Dubai: Autoworld International FZCO, the regional distributor for India’s Bajaj Auto, plans to establish a new logistics and distribution hub in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), with total investments of AED 45 million.

The 162,000-square-foot hub will boost Autoworld’s regional operations and meet rising demand for Bajaj’s two- and three-wheelers across the MEA region, according to a press disclosure.

Set for completion by 2026, the hub will feature an assembly plant for Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers, along with storage and distribution units for spare parts, tyres, and lubricants.

It is also expected to back new product launches through partnerships with global manufacturers.

It is worth highlighting that the global two- and three-wheeler market is growing rapidly, with Africa’s segment alone projected to expand by nearly 5% annually due to increasing demand for affordable, fuel-efficient mobility.

Commenting on the move, Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks and Zones at DP World GCC, stated: “Autoworld’s expansion underscores the strength of Jafza’s integrated trade and logistics ecosystem, which now connects 940 automotive companies from 88 countries.”

He continued: “Last year alone, Jafza supported automotive trade valued at nearly AED 102 billion. We are proud to support long-term partners like Autoworld, who are helping connect world-class manufacturing with high-potential markets through Dubai.”

The project is expected to secure over 100 direct and indirect jobs, further anchoring Dubai’s growing mobility and logistics ecosystem.

Autoworld has operated from Jafza for more than 16 years, distributing Bajaj vehicles to over 25 countries.

The investment supports DP World’s strategy to boost regional auto trade and develop the world’s largest car market in Dubai, aiming to double the current annual sales figure of AED 6.80 billion.

