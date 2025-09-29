Bahrain - Arcapita Group Holdings Limited, a global alternative investment firm, has exited nine highly functional industrial real estate assets totaling 1.5 million square feet located in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company said.

The portfolio was acquired by Capital Partners, a fully integrated logistics real estate specialist.

The exit marks a successful outcome for Arcapita and its investors, delivered following a volatile macroeconomic environment shaped by significant interest rate increases. The portfolio — which included a mix of office, flex, and distribution facilities — delivered stable income and experienced meaningful value appreciation over the holding period. This underscored Arcapita’s disciplined investment strategy and its hands-on approach to asset management, including tenant engagement, leasing activity, and operational efficiency.

Brian Hebb, Managing Director and Head of US Real Estate at Arcapita, said: “This transaction represents another successful realization for our US logistics strategy, built around high-utility assets in established industrial corridors. Supported by strong fundamentals in the Indianapolis market, this exit demonstrates our ability to unlock value through active portfolio management.”

This exit marks another milestone in Arcapita’s global logistics platform and reinforces its long-term commitment to investing in resilient sectors within major US markets, the company added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

