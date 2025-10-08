DAKAR — On behalf of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih attended the opening session of the "Forum Invest in Senegal" in Dakar. Saudi Arabia is the guest of honor at the two-day event.



Addressing the forum, Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia’s’ participation as the guest of honor at the forum provides an opportunity to enhance the Kingdom's investments in Senegal across vital sectors, such as desalination of seawater using renewable energy, the exploitation of solar photovoltaic energy, and other sectors of common interest.



He highlighted that Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing a comprehensive and unprecedented renaissance within the framework of Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy, empower people, enhance sustainability, and develop its foreign investments in partnership with the leading Saudi private sector and global and regional investment funds.



Al-Falih said that the reports published on the vision and its programs revealed that the Kingdom has achieved major strides towards its development goals and has witnessed remarkable growth in attracting foreign direct investment, with a strong focus on non-oil sectors. “This demonstrates the depth of the economic transformation and international confidence in the business opportunities available in the Kingdom,” he said while calling on investors and businessmen in both countries to participate in the success story.



He said that Senegal is emerging as a promising and leading investment destination in Africa, thanks to its political and legislative stability and strategic location on the Atlantic Ocean, making it a natural gateway linking the markets of West Africa and Europe.



Al-Falih emphasized that Saudi Arabia views Senegal as a country of particular importance on the African continent, representing an important strategic choice for building the future. He noted that Africa possesses vast human and natural resources and promising markets, and that it is today at the heart of investment and economic integration priorities.



He led a high-level delegation comprising representatives from the public and private sectors and a select group of financial and business leaders attending the forum, which is being held under the patronage of President of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye.



Al-Falih congratulated the Senegalese president on holding this vital forum and mobilizing international interest in investment in Senegal. Several heads of state and ministers, leaders in finance and investment, heads of international financial and investment institutions, and major investors across the African continent are taking part in the event.



The forum is discussing economic and investment topics, quality investment opportunities in Senegal, ways to enhance public-private partnerships, and highlight the business-friendly environment in Senegal.

