The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ranked among the world’s top 20 stock exchanges, reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a global financial hub at the ADX Investor Conference in New York, held in collaboration with Morgan Stanley.

The ADX-led delegation featured 15 of Abu Dhabi’s largest listed issuers, with a combined market capitalisation exceeding US$300 billion. Over two days, 29 and 30 September, these companies met directly with major U.S. institutional investors.

The event also featured the participation of a high-level economic delegation from Abu Dhabi, comprising over 100 senior representatives from both government and private sectors, led by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

The Abu Dhabi delegation’s participation in the ADX roadshow, alongside the exchange’s delegation headed by Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADX Group, reflected a shared vision to strengthen trade and investment ties with the US while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s journey of sustainable growth and development.

This joint effort underscored the high level of integration among Abu Dhabi entities, reinforcing the emirate’s position at the forefront of innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The event showcased how global investors can participate in Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s growth story through ADX’s innovative, dynamic, and transparent marketplace. Over 80 senior decision-makers from prominent institutional investors managing in excess of US$10 billion in AUM attended the event, underscoring the growing international appetite for Abu Dhabi-listed companies. Institutional investor trading values (buy + sell) on the ADX totaled AED387 billion (US$105 billion) during the first nine months of 2025, up 11.8 percent compared with AED347 billion (US$94.4 billion) in the same period last year.

Throughout the roadshow, ADX and senior management from participating companies held more than 100 one-on-one meetings with investors, presenting the exchange’s forward-looking growth vision and successful strategy to expand liquidity and market capitalisation.

On this occasion, Ghannam Al Mazrouei said, “With the successful conclusion of this roadshow, I would like to thank our partners from Abu Dhabi’s key government entities, especially the Department of Economic Development, along with our listed companies, whose efforts were pivotal in engaging the global investment community. ADX was proud to stand alongside them in this collective endeavor, which showcased the resilience and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets and underscored the emirate’s commitment to diversification and sustainable growth. Together, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global presence and build enduring confidence among international investors.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said, “This roadshow reaffirmed the ADX’s pivotal role in Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a knowledge- and investment-driven economy. We are broadening market access, deepening liquidity, and enhancing resilience, seamlessly connecting international capital with dynamic investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Foreign investment continues to expand, with international investors now accounting for nearly half of our investor base, reflecting both the UAE’s economic diversification agenda and its commitment to long-term sustainable growth.”

Accompanying the ADX delegation were over 50 CEOs, CFOs, and senior executives from some of the largest and most dynamic Abu Dhabi-listed companies, who leveraged the opportunity to highlight their performance, share their growth strategies, and showcase the strength of Abu Dhabi’s diverse sectors to global investors.

With nearly 200 listed securities spanning equities, ETFs, derivatives, and debt instruments, ADX’s market capitalisation surged from AED742.6 billion (US$202 billion) at the end of 2020 to AED3 trillion (US$816 billion) by the end of 2024, representing an exceptional CAGR of 41.8 percent.

The roadshow also coincided with a period of heightened trading activity on the ADX. During the first nine months of 2025, net foreign investment reached AED17.3 billion (US$4.7 billion), up 23.3 percent from AED14 billion (US$3.8 billion) during the same period in 2024. Foreign investors accounted for more than 41 percent of the value traded on the exchange during the first nine months of 2025, compared to 36 percent in the same period in 2024. Investor confidence remains anchored in the UAE’s strong fundamentals, with ADX-listed companies distributing AED311 billion (US$84.9 billion) in cash dividends since 2020, reflecting a CAGR of nearly 32 percent.