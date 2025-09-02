Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure ambitions are setting new international benchmarks, with projects that not only meet domestic needs but also position the kingdom as a hub for international trade and investment, said leading industry experts ahead of Global Infrastructure Expo.

Taking place from September 15 to 17 at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC), the event is being held under the patronage of Prince Dr. Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC), with RIPC also serving as a Strategic Partner.

Now in its fourth edition, Global Infrastructure Expo serves as a gateway to high-level partnerships, business networking and thought leadership. The event is co-located with Smart Cities Saudi Expo.

Spanning 25,000 sqm, the exhibition will feature more than 300 exhibitors from over 25 countries, including Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Poland and the USA.

Leading brands from across the world will showcase advancements in urban connectivity, digital infrastructure, power plant systems and telecommunications.

With over 15,000 expected attendees from across the public and private sectors, including mega project owners, rail and transportation planners and engineers among others, the event provides a space for knowledge exchange, technology demonstration and direct engagement with government and private sector stakeholders.

"Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure ambitions are setting new international benchmarks, with projects that not only meet domestic needs but also position the Kingdom as a hub for international trade and investment. Global Infrastructure Expo (formerly Saudi Infrastructure Expo) is a meeting point for serious buyers and brands looking to contribute to this transformation, enabling strategic partnerships to take shape and bring progressive solutions to the market," said Muhammed Kazi, the Senior Vice President, dmg events.

"In alignment with Vision 2030, the event underscores our commitment to enabling the connections and insights that will enhance the kingdom’s infrastructure future," he added.

As a response to the industry’s needs, driven by mega and giga projects, urbanisation and the integration of advanced technologies, the expo brings together a mix of local and international companies across key sectors.

Local companies, including Al Ayuni, a Saudi Arabian contractor driving national infrastructure; Saudi Arabian Amiantit, one of the leading companies in the manufacturing of pipes and tanks; Unimac, a specialist in heavy civil works; Saudi Binladin Group, one of the top construction conglomerates in the kingdom; and Sajco, a veteran infrastructure contractor, will showcase their contributions to national projects, supporting infrastructure targets across urban, transport and utility networks.

Highlighting the company’s role in this national drive, Eng. Youssef Abdullah Al-Mutlaq, the CEO of Al-Ayuni Holding Group, said: "We believe that infrastructure is not just about projects, but an investment in people, economy, and the future we all aspire to. We confidently march towards achieving smart infrastructure that inspires and serves future generations."

International exhibitors such as Maccaferri, known for engineering solutions in civil, geotechnical and environmental sectors; Nemetschek Group, a leading provider of software for the architecture, engineering and construction industries; Western Bainoona Group, a leading company in roads and infrastructure projects; and Rashmi Metaliks Limited, a premier steel manufacturing company, will bring advanced technologies and global expertise to the local market.

A central feature of the event, Global Infrastructure Forum, co-organised with Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, is designed to address the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

Running under the theme Scaling Ambition. Executing Vision. Enabling Growth, the forum will ignite discussions that will shape the future of infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and translate Vision 2030’s objectives into actionable infrastructure strategies.

Key sessions will cover topics such as harnessing AI and digital technologies for smarter infrastructure, innovative financing models and public-private collaboration, integrated infrastructure planning and building resilience while balancing development with sustainability.

The forum will be headlined by prominent industry leaders, including Eng Fahad Suliman Albadah, CEO, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center; Harpreet Hanjra, Infrastructure, Mobility & Utilities Director, The Royal Commission for AlUla; Bader Muhammed Altamimi, VP of Planning, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center; and Sasha Sud, the Senior Director Smart Cities at AtkinsRéalis.

Complementing the forum, Infra360 will offer a series of focused technical talks, product demonstrations and interactive sessions designed for industry practitioners.

These sessions will give engineers, planners and contractors a chance to engage directly with technology providers, explore case studies and gain hands-on insights into solutions that can be implemented immediately in ongoing projects.-TradeArabia News Service

