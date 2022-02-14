Middle East Energy (MEE), the Mena region’s most noted event for the energy sector, is anticipating an increase in international visitors on the back of increased demand.

When the global energy event returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7 to 9, 2022, the event, formerly known as Middle East Electricity, has representation from 131 countries, with visitors, hosted buyers, and VIPs from Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and the UAE already confirmed.

Internationally, MEE will host exhibitors from countries including France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, China, the United Kingdom, and the US. A total of 13 international pavilions have already been confirmed.

In terms of visitor attendance, the top represented international countries are Nigeria, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with uptake from the latter witnessing a 40% increase in the number of visitors already registered for the exhibition.

According to research from MEE, Transmission and Distribution is the top product sector of interest for Saudi visitors, with automation and digitalisation the critical subject areas of interest, as the world moves to smart grid technology. This is followed by Renewable and Clean Energy, focusing on solar, wind, and hydrogen, which can be attributed to the countries announcement last year it would cut its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2060 and would invest more than $180 billion to reach the goal.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy and Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy, said: “We have seen a clear uptick from our international markets, which is an indication of the pent-up demand from those within the energy sector wanting to meet in-person to discuss, debate and understand the latest trends within the industry. With over 500 exhibitors, we are also showcasing the latest innovations and technologies shaping the industry’s future.

“With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, we have grown to be one of the leading events for the energy sector in the region. Despite the challenges of the previous two years, the industry continues to adapt and seek out new opportunities to drive the energy transition agenda forward.”

Overall, renewable and clean energy is the most popular product sector with visitors, with solar energy featuring highly. This is also evident with UAE visitors, with 70% stating they are specifically attending to learn more about solar, training, batteries, and wind.

With a strong Solar Conference, powered by Intersolar, alongside Technical Sessions, including sessions on Decarbonising the Critical and Backup Power Market, Building Utilities of the Future and Technologies in Energy Storage the sessions at Middle East Energy this year reflect a transitioning energy landscape.

“Following the discussions at COP26 and the announcement the UAE will host COP28 in 2023, we have seen countries around the world double-down on their commitments to introduce new energy ecosystems to support the energy transition and ultimately achieve their emission reduction goals. At MEE, we’re supporting this move by providing a platform to learn from experts in this field and see the products from around the world that are helping to achieve this,” said Mohammed.

The sector analysis also shows a strong representation of interest in Critical and Back Up Generators from Nigeria, alongside growth in data centres attending for this sector, with representatives from Equinix, Amazon Web Services and more, signing up.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, MEE is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Informa, organisers of the event, have confirmed over 18,000 attendees, and 500 delegates are expected during the three-day energy showcase.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

This year’s event sponsors include Perkins, Baudouin, Newage Stamford AVK, and Rieloo UPS.