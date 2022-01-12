NEW DELHI - India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported a 12.3% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by a demand for digital services by clients from retail to media businesses.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS reported consolidated net profit of 97.69 billion rupees ($1.32 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, slightly below analysts' average forecast of 98.44 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

The quarter saw clients invest in technology for long-term growth, TCS said in a statement. It said growth was across all services including cloud, cyber security, consulting and services integration, "internet of things" and digital engineering.

TCS said it added 10 new clients spending more than $100 million on software services in the quarter.

The company said its attrition rate for the past 12 months stood at an industry low of 15.1% at a time when India's IT services sector is experiencing a tech talent crunch and high attrition.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 16.4% to 488.85 billion rupees, TCS said.

The company also approved a share buyback worth 180 billion rupees at 4,500 rupees per share.

TCS shares ended 1.4% lower ahead of earnings in a broader Mumbai market .NSEI that closed 0.9% higher.

($1 = 73.8940 Indian rupees)

