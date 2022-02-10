RIYADH: Indian investment platform Bodhi Tree secured a $1.5 billion funding from Qatar. 

The funding boost from Qatar’s state wealth fund will be utilized to launch the platform founded by British-American businessman James Murdoch and former Disney executive Uday Shankar, according to the Financial Times. 

“Qatar Investment Authority is investing in technology and media space and India is a key market for us,” the FT reported, citing Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, chief executive of the Qatar Investment Authority.

Bodhi Tree is an investment platform providing opportunities in the media and consumer technology sectors in India and Southeast Asia as a whole.

 

