MUMABI- There will be no surprises on government borrowing and market participants would be informed in advance, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday, after it cancelled its last two weekly debt sales following a rise in bond yields.

"The market situation is dynamic but there will not be any surprises for the market (on borrowing)," Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary at the finance ministry, told reporters.

