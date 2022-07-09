Abu Dhabi-headquartered NMC Healthcare is on an expansion mode. The largest private healthcare company in the UAE has inaugurated its latest facility in Ras Al Khaimah and plans are afoot to open new hospitals and clinics this year.

The development comes in a week when Michael Davis has stepped down from his post of the CEO. He will be leaving the company later this year.

NMC Healthcare’s new dental centre in Ras Al Khaimah offers various treatments and services ranging from basic dental check-ups to advanced dental procedures with state-of-the-art dental equipment.

“The highest obligation of NMC is to ensure better health facilities are established to ensure better health to the UAE nationals and residents. NMC would carry on working for the best interest of the communities and commence new health services and advance the existing health services provided in the country,” Davis said after the opening of NMC Royal Dental Centre located on Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah.

He confirmed that there would be more inaugurations of hospitals and clinics by NMC this year, and mentioned the two upcoming hospitals at Al Nahda and Dubai Investments Park (DIP) in Dubai.

The opening ceremony was attended by Clancey Po, president of operations, Pradeep George, general manager NMC Medical Centres, government officials and community leaders.

The centre has six specialists including a specialist endodontist, orthodontist and an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, offering latest in laser dentistry techniques and a gamut of services and treatments.

Dr Ziad Kamel Jnaid Harb, specialist dentist at the centre, said: “The centre has been received with a lot of enthusiasm and support from the local community as the awareness on dental hygiene and timely fixing of dental issues picks up steam.”

The centre has the capacity to serve 100 patients a day, including elderly and children.

