Cerba HealthCare, a global player in medical diagnosis, and Saudi-based Nexus Gulf Healthcare, a top healthcare investment company, have established a joint venture to offer the best-in-class diagnosis solutions in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on clinical pathology.

The joint venture, Cerba HealthCare Saudi Arabia, will be headquartered in Riyadh, where it will locally build a team of experienced professionals.

Cerba HealthCare Saudi Arabia will operate within the framework of the goals set out under Vision 2030 for enhanced partnerships with leading global private healthcare operators, and a need for better integrated medical solutions that adhere to international best practices, ensure knowledge transfer and capitalize on medical/scientific innovation track record that our joint venture can propose.

Nexus Gulf Healthcare, focused on developing the healthcare system in Saudi Arabia, through its Saudi investing arm Al Gihaz Healthcare, said it has a commitment to accelerate sustainable growth through quality, socially and environmentally responsible investments that enable the development of a globally recognised healthcare system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Its refined knowledge of the Gulf region and its healthcare environment has allowed it to establish a robust track record in developing similar platforms in the country, including the Altakassusi Alliance Medical consortium that was recently awarded the Diagnostic Imaging Pilot PPP project by the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia.

Cerba HealthCare features a comprehensive offering in medical diagnosis, encompassing specialised and routine clinical pathology, genetics, anatomopathology, clinical pathology for clinical trials, sup-ported by its strong track record in medical innovations, serving diagnosis and prevention.

This expertise enables healthcare professionals to contribute to public health policies efficiency through better assessment of risks in developing diseases, early detection, personalising treatments to optimise their effectiveness and by monitoring these treatments to ensure timeliness.

The multispecialty services portfolio is served by a global footprint spanning Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia pacific.

Jerome Thill, CEO of Cerba HealthCare said: “This agreement comes at a time of deep trans-formation in Saudi Arabia, and we are confident that the Vision 2030 Plan will help the country step further in providing citizens with the highest quality of healthcare services while offering them the op-portunity to choose from a larger network of healthcare services providers.

“From Cerba HealthCare perspective as a leading global player in medical diagnosis, this represents a great opportunity to propose its know-how specifically in specialised clinical pathology, genetics and ability to handle national prevention programmes. I trust Nexus Gulf is the perfect partner, bringing a strong track record in building public/private partnerships and supporting the development and growth of healthcare companies in the Gulf region.”

Youssef Haidar, Executive Director at Nexus Gulf Healthcare added: “We are very enthusiastic about this joint venture as we see the great level of professionalism and expertise Nexus Gulf Healthcare and Cerba HealthCare can bring together, and how it can actually translate into a better integrated healthcare offering for the Saudi Arabia population. The Vision 2030 Plan is a truly strategic step for the country just like it is a tremendous opportunity for seasoned healthcare players to bring added value and expertise built over time to the Saudi Arabian growing population.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).