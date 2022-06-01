Saudi Arabia - Global life science innovator MGI Tech Co Ltd (MGI) and King Abdullah International Medical Research Centre (KAIMRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the fields of genomic science and biotechnology.

The tie-up will enable cutting-edge research aimed at preventing disease and improving health while supporting specialised training of healthcare professionals and scientists.

MGI and KAIMRC will lead an international collaborative research programme powered by MGI's innovative technologies in areas such as genomics and bioinformatics for health and diseases while driving the development of local talent in these fields.

DNBSEQ technology

Driven by MGI's proprietary DNBSEQ technology, the strategic collaboration will utilise MGI's platform to improve genome sequencing and data quality across a wide range of applications, including human genome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, infectious diseases, and microbial organisms research, such as Covid-19 monitoring and epidemiology.

The MoU envisions the establishment of a high-throughput sequencing centre in KAIMRC which will house MGI's leading technology platforms, including DNBSEQ sequencing, laboratory automation, and bioinformatics products.

As part of the collaboration, MGI and KAIMRC will also join forces across several other areas such as business development, marketing, and public communications, and education to enhance genomic research and development, as well as create the awareness in the coming genomic era.

State-of-the-art gene sequencing

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof Ahmed Alaskar, Executive Director, KAIMRC said: “MGI is an invaluable strategic partner in our journey towards establishing state-of-the-art gene sequencing capabilities in Saudi Arabia. Precision medicine is the future of healthcare and this partnership paves the way for new and innovative approaches in this field.”

Dr Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific said: “We look forward to integrating our expertise with KAIMRC to deliver a positive impact on health and wellness that will benefit not only just Saudi Arabia but also the rest of the world.”

Established in 2016, MGI is a leading innovator in life sciences. Employing over 1,700 employees worldwide, MGI operates in more than 70 countries and regions, serving more than 1,000 customers with world-class products and services. MGI innovative products include Genetic Sequencer, Laboratory Automation System, and Robotic Ultrasound System, supporting customers globally in life science research, medicine and healthcare.

