Riyadh – Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company (Jamjoom Pharma) has signed a strategic commercialization agreement with Bio-Thera Solutions Limited, a global biopharmaceutical firm specializing in innovative therapies and biosimilars.

Under the partnership, the Saudi-listed group will have the exclusive rights to commercialize BAT2306 - a proposed biosimilar to Novartis’ Cosentyx (secukinumab), across the MENA region, according to a press release.

Jamjoom Pharma will handle regulatory submissions, market access, and commercialization in MENA.

Meanwhile, Bio-Thera will oversee product development and global manufacturing from its facilities in Guangzhou, China.

Tarek Hosni, CEO of Jamjoom Pharma, said: “By joining forces with Bio-Thera, we are combining world-class biosimilar development with Jamjoom’s deep regional expertise, strong commercial capabilities, and commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable therapies.”

“This agreement strengthens our leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in improving patient outcomes,” Hosni added.

Bert Thomas, Senior Vice President of Business Development, noted: “Partnering with JamJoom Pharma to bring BAT2306 to patients in the MENA region is a demonstration of that commitment. We are proud to partner with Jamjoom Pharma and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

