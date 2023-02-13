Egypt - Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) has signed an agreement with the German Boehringer Ingelheim to distribute the latter’s treatments across cardiovascular, cardio-renal-metabolic, and respiratory therapeutic areas in Egypt, according to a press release on February 5th.

"Boehringer Ingelheim's partnership with Ibnsina will further strengthen our leadership position in Egypt and highlights our commitment towards delivering sustainable solutions and treatments to our patients,” Marianne Abou Elkheir, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, LINEA, and SSA, said.

Mohsen Mahgoub, Managing Director of Ibnsina Pharma, commented: "With this agreement, our hope is to serve Egypt’s population with Boehringer Ingelheim key biopharmaceutical innovations covering important disease areas which include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and respiratory diseases as well as stroke.”

Ibnsina Pharma is the second-largest pharmaceutical distributor in Egypt, distributing products from over 350 global and local companies to more than 46,000 customers of pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, and healthcare institutions.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).