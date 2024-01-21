Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has discussed in a meeting with a delegation of UAE's G42 Healthcare the prospects of enhancing cooperation in the health sector.

The spokesman for the Egyptian Health Ministry said the minister was briefed on the Emirati company’s profile and its achievements in the past period.

The company has a large laboratory for analysing 100,000 samples a year. It allows conducting genetic analyses for those intend to marry, newborn screening for the early detection of hereditary diseases, and screening for the early detection of breast cancer, colon, diabetes, heart and arterial diseases.

The laboratory also includes devices to analyse wastewater and determine epidemic-affected areas, as well as areas that contain polluted materials, chemical waste or narcotic substances.

The Minister discussed with the visiting delegation the possibility of establishing a modern laboratory in Badr City for genetic testing and water and food analyses

G42Healthcare is a leading health-tech company on a mission to develop a world-class healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond.