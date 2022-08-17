ABU DHABI - The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced that it has entered a clean energy agreement with Mediclinic Middle East.

The agreement will see EWEC’s clean energy sources powering 100 percent of the electricity consumption of Mediclinic’s Abu Dhabi hospitals and medical centres for a full operating year, supporting the hospital group’s efforts to adopt clean energy and to further expand decarbonisation in the healthcare sector.

EWEC will provide Mediclinic with Clean Energy Certificates (CECs), a scheme that was launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) to provide Abu Dhabi-based entities with an empowering pathway to achieve their desired sustainability goals by guaranteeing the clean origin of their electricity consumption, while also enabling them to further reduce their carbon footprint.

Francois Brice, Commercial Executive Director at EWEC, said, "It gives us great pleasure to sign a partnership agreement with a leading medical institution such as Mediclinic Middle East and support them in taking a major step towards reducing their carbon emissions. The CEC scheme is providing Abu Dhabi-based companies across various sectors with the opportunity to become pioneers in supporting the UAE Net Zero Strategic Initiative by decarbonising their energy consumption."

Commenting on the agreement, David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, said, "Mediclinic is guided by an unwavering motivation to prevent, treat, care and protect, not only our patients but also the environments in which we operate. As part of this commitment, Mediclinic Middle East is proud to enter into this agreement with EWEC to purchase clean energy, reducing our carbon footprint and moving us towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. We look forward to working with EWEC in the future at all levels to help us achieve our strategic environmental objectives."