DUBAI - Under the theme "The Future of Health Now", Emirates Health Services (EHS) is gearing up for one of its most significant participations to date at the 50th edition of Arab Health 2025.

The largest healthcare gathering in the Middle East, Arab Health, takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27th to 30th January 2025.

Leveraging the momentum surrounding this landmark edition, EHS aims to highlight the UAE's status as a global leader in healthcare innovation and excellence.

The focus will be on family-centric healthcare, reflecting EHS's commitment to improving family and community well-being through high-quality, tailored services that enhance quality of life.

Additionally, EHS will present its strategic vision for the future of the health sector, showcasing innovative projects and groundbreaking initiatives developed in collaboration with 23 strategic partners.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services (EHS), said that the participation of EHS in Arab Health reflects the vision of the nation’s leadership and aligns with national priorities by showcasing pioneering initiatives focused on the future development of the healthcare sector.

He said, “Our participation aligns with the nation’s directions in supporting, nurturing, and empowering families, reaffirming the family’s role as the cornerstone of national development and a symbol of societal stability and prosperity. We aim to present an innovative and sustainable model that prioritises human happiness and enhances the quality of life".

Al Serkal added, "Our participation marks a strategic milestone through which we highlight our national ambitions and future aspirations to position the UAE as a global leader in health sector innovation. Innovation is no longer a choice; it is a necessity for building a resilient healthcare sector capable of addressing future challenges".

The EHS platform features 19 innovative projects that serve as exemplary models of technological advancements and healthcare innovations across six main areas: family health and community care, innovation in mental health, the future of healthcare, digital health, artificial intelligence, and sustainability and quality of life. Of these, 13 projects are being unveiled for the first time at both regional and global levels in cooperation with key strategic partners.

Healthcare Excellence Symposium combining Science, Innovation, and Communication

The participation of EHS includes, alongside its innovative projects, the launch of the 3rd Emirates Health Services Healthcare Excellence Symposium, featuring a group of renowned global experts from prestigious healthcare and academic institutions. The forum will present 15 scientific lectures addressing advanced and critical topics such as organ transplantation, genetic medicine, cancer treatments, space medicine, digital health, and precision medicine

EHS is also organising a youth circle titled "Youth Leading the Health Sector into Space" in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority. It will highlight the role of Emirati youth in exploring new frontiers in space medicine and their contributions to medical research and innovations.

As part of its efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships, EHS will sign 12 MOUs, cooperation agreements and strategic partnerships with key stakeholders at both the local and global levels, such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals, and others.

The agreements cover critical areas such as supporting innovation in mental health, developing digital infrastructure in healthcare, adopting AI technologies to provide innovative services that contribute to the sustainability of the healthcare sector, enhancing medical competencies and promoting scientific research.

The collaborations are expected to lead to transformative developments that will advance EHS’s strategic vision and open new opportunities for research and technical cooperation.