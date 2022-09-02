Cairo – Egyptian startup Shezlong, the first psychotherapy platform in the MENA region, launched its business in South Africa under the name Upright.

In line with its expansion strategy, Shezlong decided to operate in South Africa as “a lot of research called attention to its need for mental healthcare services,” according to a press release on Thursday.

Through its brand identity, Upright, the Egyptian startup will provide people in South Africa with available and accessible mental healthcare services.

Mohamed Alaa, CEO of Shezlong, said: “We are proceeding according to a clear strategy and a firm vision towards expansion and growth.”

Alaa elaborated: “We are aiming to make mental wellness a daily routine for every individual in Africa to help build resilient communities, hence, induce a positive impact on the welfare of the society through innovative, accessible, and easy- to-use technologies.”

