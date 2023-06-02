Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar; met on Wednesday with the French Ambassador to Egypt, Marc Baretti; and the delegation of the French Development Agency (AFD), to follow up joint cooperation projects between the two sides in the health sector.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, indicated that the meeting discussed the cooperation projects being implemented between the ministry and the AFD, the follow-up of performance indicators, the developmental impact on the Egyptian society and the beneficiaries of the services provided by those projects, as well as the follow-up of the technical and financial reports of those projects.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the minister discussed with the French delegation a project to support primary care units, and its impact on raising the quality and efficiency of health services and increasing community awareness of health problems and how to treat them, as well as increasing the frequency of units providing basic health care services in the governorates included in the project.

He added that the two sides discussed the launch of the project to exchange experiences with French experts within the framework of the government’s support for the implementation of the comprehensive health insurance project, through training and evaluation of the governorates included in the project.

Abdul Ghaffar said that the meeting has also addressed the challenges that may face the implementation of projects that are agreed upon between the two sides, adding that the minister stressed the importance of fruitful cooperation with the French side and the French Agency as a partner for development in the health sector.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).