Cigna Healthcare, the leading global health services company, has announced Leah Cotterill as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Cigna Healthcare – Middle East and Africa (MEA), outside KSA.

Cotterill becomes the first female CEO to lead an international health insurance company in the UAE, marking a significant milestone for the industry. The announcement aligns closely with the UAE’s commitment to including more women in leadership roles and fostering gender equality.

In her new role, Cotterill will drive the organisation’s strategic growth and expand access to high-quality healthcare solutions across the UAE, while overseeing key markets in the MEA (outside KSA).

Customer-focused model

Cotterill brings over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, spanning sales, operations, and customer service. She previously served as Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) at Cigna Healthcare MEA, developing a customer-focused operating model that enabled the organisation to achieve its strategic priorities.

She was instrumental in launching SmartCare by Cigna Healthcare, the region's first open-access network health insurance product and played a crucial role in Cigna Healthcare’s geographic expansion into Africa.

She joined Cigna in 2008, building the Client Management capability in the Middle East. In 2013, she led the Client Management Team for Global Health Benefits in North America before returning to the Middle East to spearhead the global client migration to Cigna’s new operating model.

Jerome Droesch previously CEO for Cigna Healthcare in the region, has taken a wider remit across Cigna Healthcare, as CEO – International Organisations, Domestic Health and Health Services, International Health.

Female leader

Commenting on Cotterill’s appointment, Droesch, said: “As the first female leader to take the helm of an international health insurance company in the UAE, Leah’s appointment is groundbreaking for the region. I already see diverse thinking and a renewed perspective reinvigorating our growth aspirations, and I am confident that her extensive knowledge of the healthcare sector, combined with an in-depth understanding of customer needs, makes her the ideal candidate to drive the MEA business into its next phase of growth and success.”

Droesch added: “Having worked across diverse markets, including the Middle East, United States, and United Kingdom, Leah is a proven leader with an international mindset and an appreciation of what makes different business environments tick.”

Cotterill commented: “I am thrilled to take on this role within Cigna Healthcare. The MEA region is primed for leading global healthcare innovation. The diverse and youthful population is key in our journey to ensuring greater access to high-quality care in line with our commitment to enhancing the health and vitality of communities.”

She added: “The UAE's offers a unique opportunity to advance healthcare accessibility and empower communities to thrive. Dubai’s strategic position as a global business and innovation hub, underpinned by the country’s robust infrastructure, is key contributor to the UAE’s high standards for health-related quality of life.”

Cotterill actively champions gender equity, diversity, and inclusion, and is an avid supporter of Cigna Healthcare's 'Women in Networking' (WIN) initiative. She holds an MBA with distinction from Hult International Business School, graduating with the prestigious Hodges Scholar.

