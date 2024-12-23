ABU DHABI - Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility under Burjeel Holdings, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Balance Lab within the Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute.

The new facility is dedicated to the comprehensive diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of balance and vertigo disorders, further strengthening BMC’s advanced offerings in otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat) and head and neck surgery.

The Balance Lab was officially opened in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; alongside Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of BMC, and other senior officials.

Sunil commented, “The opening of our Balance Lab represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centered care. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a multidisciplinary approach, we are enhancing the accuracy and precision of diagnoses while redefining the standard of care for individuals affected by balance and vertigo disorders.”

Designed to address a wide range of balance and vertigo conditions affecting all age groups, the Balance Lab utilises a structured testing protocol to accurately diagnose and quantify the underlying causes of dizziness and imbalance. These conditions can result from various factors, including inner ear disorders, neurological issues, strokes, muscle weaknesses, and peripheral neuropathy.

The Balance Lab is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to assess and rehabilitate individuals with balance and vertigo disorders. Utilising the latest-generation Vestibular Nystagmography (VNG), Video Head Impulse Test (VHIT), rotatory chairs, and TRV chairs specifically designed for persistent Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV), the lab accurately identifies, localises, and quantifies balance system impairments.

With tools like Computerised Dynamic Posturography, the lab can simulate various scenarios, including visual and movement-based conditions, allowing for early diagnosis of balance disorders that might otherwise remain undetected.

The lab also plays a crucial role in rehabilitation, offering tailored therapy programmes designed to address long-term challenges and prevent falls. These advanced tools enable early detection and precise localisation of balance system impairments, facilitating targeted treatment plans and effective rehabilitation strategies.

“Our Balance Lab is a unique facility that combines all essential diagnostic and rehabilitation equipment with advanced software and functionality. This integration allows us to diagnose even the most challenging conditions early and support effective rehabilitation through a multidisciplinary approach,” said Dr. Shaik Irfan Basha, Director of the Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute.

The institute has also introduced a hearing aid booth equipped with advanced technologies, offering patients a range of hearing aids and comprehensive services, including fitting, calibration, programming, troubleshooting, ear molds, swim plugs, and tinnitus masking devices. This addition enhances the clinic’s ability to provide personalised and efficient hearing care.

The introduction of advanced technologies and services in the Balance Lab and hearing aid booth is expected to significantly improve patient care.