ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Oracle Health, which will see the Group adopt Oracle Health's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system and platform to deliver significantly improved clinical outcomes and boost operational and financial efficiencies.

As part of the agreement, Burjeel Holdings' Board of Directors approved the award of an AED125 million service contract to Oracle Health to establish the omnichannel and integrated EMR platform, enabling the seamless integration of Burjeel's clinical ecosystem across its network of healthcare assets through the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

As one of the first regional healthcare providers to adopt and implement a new EMR system on Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure, Burjeel Holdings is well-positioned to continue delivering on its value-creation strategy of driving operational excellence through technology while enhancing clinical outcomes and patient experience.

Commenting on Burjeel Holdings' latest partnership, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, "Collaborating with Oracle Health and bringing this new technology to our operations will offer caregivers a simplified yet comprehensive view of patient data to better inform care decisions and improve health outcomes.

"The patient experience across our healthcare ecosystem will be streamlined, with less waiting time and more patient face-time with clinicians. And we'll also be positioned to make strides in helping improve patient safety by ensuring the right information is available for our patients at the right time."

He added that leveraging the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will support Burjeel in boosting operational and financial efficiency by delivering the performance, scalability and built-in security benefits of the cloud. Moving to the cloud will also support future care delivery approaches that require real-time care coordination and information exchange among multiple providers, patients, and locations.

Akram Sami Dhaini, Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Oracle Health, said, "With the collaboration with Burjeel Holdings, we continue our strong momentum in the region. Together, we can help Burjeel Holdings scale technology to meet its future needs, enhance operational and financial efficiency, and elevate the patient experience and engagement."

Burjeel Holdings' updated EMR system and integrated platform will be implemented across the Group through a structured three-year rollout programme, which will see the system launched across Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Day Care Surgery Centre during the pilot phase.