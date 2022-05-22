Mazen Al-Tamimi, Chairman of Almurjan Group Holding, announced the good news of the unveiling of Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital during the first quarter of 2023, to develop the medical sector in KSA, by providing the components of health care, and meeting the needs of citizens and residents, with a future vision that keeps pace with the process of development and prosperity experienced by the country.



Al-Tamimi stated that the group has developed a road map for Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital, which includes consolidating the preventive aspect and reducing the rate of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, heart and cancer diseases to achieve a healthy long life, in addition to reducing the level of smoking spread, and developing the readiness of the health system to deal with epidemics and health risks, to make the Kingdom Saudi Arabia one of the best countries with regard to quality of health care, through a professional care team including 200 male and female Saudi doctors, with a select of international specialists in many different medical and surgical specialties.



Al-Tamimi indicated that the Almurjan Group decided to participate in the field of health care based on the directives of the owners of Almurjan Group represented by Abdul Rahman and Sultan Khalid bin Mahfouz to raise ad enhance the level of medical care in KSA in line with the directives of HRH Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may Allah protect him - vision 2030 wherein citizen’s quality of life is of paramount importance, stressing that Almurjan Group looks forward to implementing a health system based on the highest international standards. Almurjan will work in cooperation with all local health authorities in accordance with clear national and international standards in terms of providing services, and the quality and adequacy of the medical staff. Almurjan Group immediately sought the help of global consultants like PwC, JLL and KPMG to identify gaps of supply and quality for provision of medical care.



Al-Tamimi added that based on the importance of developing the health system, and raising the level of readiness to enhance the capabilities of creativity and innovation to cope with challenges, Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital was established, consisting of 200 beds, and single patient rooms designed with the patients’ and their family’s recuperation needs for both body and mind. Additionally, the Hospital will include a significant number of VIP and Royal wings to cater for those requiring such differentiated services. The hospitality services will be augmented by a specialized catering offering and an industrial laundry ensuring the highest levels of hygiene for its guests. For admissions, we have developed a highly user-friendly digital application to support the physical and seamless in-person receptionists. The large parking capacity will allow patients and their families to easily find parking spaces within short walking distances from their intended destinations. The design of the hospital and operations have been designed with the Lean Management principals to ensure a smoother workflow, faster delivery and shortest distances for patient journeys.



Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital management has a clear plan to secure all of the Saudi and International certifications of Medical, Operating, Environmental and Hospitality excellence. Building on Mediclinic’s reference hospital status in all of the territories they operate in, the management are building the blocks to ensure Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital will be a Saudi reference hospital setting the highest levels of excellence in all of the services.



Al-Tamimi stated that “Mediclinic has shown great interest in the Saudi healthcare market and is committed to making large scale investments in this activity in partnership with Almurjan Group.” Mediclinic International is a global healthcare company with a clear mark in the following areas: The hospital and hospitality infographic includes a list of key equipment. Al-Tamimi revealed that Almurjan Group has great plans for future projects related to a broader health care activity that goes beyond establishing one hospital in Jeddah, which will include many hospitals, specialized clinics, mental health and recovery houses, in addition to an integrated medical city, noting that Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital benefited from Mediclinic International through their extensive experience in building, operating and providing medical services within their extensive network of hospitals and medical centers around the world. He added that Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital will offer all of the tertiary care services at world class standards with the most advanced continuum of care ethos. The Hospital will be staffed with best talents in all of the management levels including reception, administrators, doctors, nurses and specialists. Al-Tamimi confirmed that Mediclinic Almurjan Hospital will witness future expansions of additional services, family and the medical city, to provide patient-centered health care, and to consolidate the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a global destination for treatment, through the main service providers and their contributions, such as Kling International as the project manager in full, and Arabtec International as design consultant, and Khaled Juffali Contracting Company as the general contractor and STS.



Almurjan Group has previous experience in many fields, including providing high-quality projects and operations, for example, Balsam is the owner of the Oasis Healthcare System that is used by a large number of hospitals, and Al-Kawthar Industries is the oldest specialized in water treatment works in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Almurjan’s real estate portfolio includes some of the most prominent landmark commercial and residential properties that include the new hotel on Jeddah creek (Four Points by Sheraton), the upcoming Delta Hotel by Marriot (launching in 2024), in addition to the retail sector in all regions of the Kingdom, including “ID Design” and Key Rent a Car which is a leading car rental business.

