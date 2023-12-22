Al Jalila Foundation, established in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today celebrated its 10th anniversary as a non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming lives, delivering hope and advancing healthcare and medical innovation for the greater benefit of humanity.

The anniversary celebration, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board Member; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, alongside esteemed giving partners who have supported the healthcare charity since 2013 and continue their commitment to date.

During the event, the Foundation outlined its achievements over the past decade and extended gratitude to major donors for their ongoing support throughout the Foundation’s journey. Notable partners include Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani Group, Amity University, Dr. Wael Al Mahmeed, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, AbdulGhaffar Hussain, Hussain Khansaheb and Mirwais Azizi.

Commenting on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “The sustained charitable efforts in the UAE embody the values and principles deeply ingrained in the culture and character of the UAE people. Over the past decade, Al Jalila Foundation has been a testament to the generosity and support of our donors, contributing significantly to the advancement of healthcare and the well-being of our community. We are immensely grateful for their continued commitment, which allows us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, aligning with the enduring spirit of compassion that defines the very essence of the UAE. As we celebrate 10 years of giving, we are committed to furthering our mission to advance philanthropy within the health sector.”

Dedicated to promoting global health through its charitable initiatives, Al Jalila Foundation has achieved considerable success in its commitment to philanthropic projects in medical education, research and patient care, positively impacting numerous lives. The Foundation's impact is apparent in its assistance to 8,768 patients, with 30% being children, confronting life-threatening conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses. This underscores its continual dedication to easing the challenges faced by those in need.

In efforts to advance research, Al Jalila Foundation has championed progress by awarding 125 research grants and investing almost AED50 million in research infrastructure and knowledge creation. Additionally, the Foundation’s contribution extends to nurturing future healthcare leaders through the provision of 146 scholarships to the brightest medical students and residents. Through pioneering projects and continued philanthropic efforts, Al Jalila Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, catalysing positive change in the landscape of healthcare and education.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg said, “For over a decade, Al Jalila Foundation has made significant strides through its healthcare programmes, transforming the lives of thousands of students, scientists and patients. Today, as we reflect on our journey, we proudly recognise the unwavering dedication and extraordinary generosity of our donors and supporters. Together, united by a shared commitment to advance the health and well-being of our people, we are not only shaping the present but also laying the foundation for a sustainable and brighter future in healthcare. Through sustainable practices and innovative approaches, Al Jalila Foundation is contributing to the evolution of healthcare, ensuring a lasting impact for generations to come.”

She added, “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unwavering commitment to healthcare. The inspiration and driving force fuelling our endeavours stem from Sheikh Mohammed’s visionary leadership and compassion. We remain steadfast in realising his vision and ambitious goals as we work to address some of the world’s most pressing health challenges through our healthcare programmes and projects, giving hope to patients and their families.”

Dr. Amer Sharif said, “Al Jalila Foundation's dedication to advancing healthcare and fostering innovation has been truly commendable. The Foundation has contributed to impacting lives and shaping the future of health, aligning with our 'Patient First' promise. As we mark a decade of transformative impact, I extend my sincere gratitude to the entire Al Jalila Foundation team, whose commitment to excellence and compassionate care not only upholds our shared commitment to patients but also continues to elevate the standards of healthcare in our community.”

Recognising the commitment and support from the donor community and team members, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni said, “Our donors make it possible to deliver life-transforming programmes across our mission areas of care, learning and discovery. It is a privilege to be in a position to do the work we do, and our people serve with heart and compassion. We draw strength from the support we receive. Together, we create hope.

“At Al Jalila Foundation, we are very proud to be playing our part in building a legacy where the health and wellbeing of future generations is a priority. We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, our Founder, for entrusting us with his vision and empowering us to transform the lives of patients, students, and scientists. We would also like to thank H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Dr. Raja Al Gurg whose leadership, wisdom and guidance have been instrumental in shaping Al Jalila Foundation into what it is today,” Dr. Al Zarooni added.