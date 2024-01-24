ABU DHABI: Following the introduction of the Emiratisation targets “Tawteen” in 2023, and aligning with national efforts to unlock opportunities for local talents, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has announced that Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector has attracted more than 1200 national healthcare workforce professionals. This significant milestone comes after just six months since DoH introduced the “Tawteen” targets for the healthcare sector.

Through the “Tawteen” initiative, DoH has set Emiratisation targets for all healthcare facilities operating in Abu Dhabi to provide new job opportunities for UAE nationals. Today, the Department announced that it has achieved a part of its intended target, contributing to a 12% year-on-year growth in the sector’s national workforce. Additionally, Abu Dhabi has achieved remarkable progress with its target for the national graduate absorption rates.

On this occasion, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said: “Guided by the directives of our wise leadership, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, we have successfully attracted over 1200 national talents to the Emirate’s healthcare sector within just six months. This achievement reflects our continuous efforts to support the “Tawteen” targets in the healthcare sector to retain qualified national medical professionals, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.”

Al Mansouri added: “By surpassing our 2023 targets, we are helping create a sustainable healthcare sector, driven by a skilled and specialised national workforce. We are looking forward to more important milestones that allow us to build a healthier Abu Dhabi.”

Furthermore, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) stated: “Emiratisation in the medical and healthcare sector stands is considered a priority for UAE wise leadership. The Cabinet resolution allocates a specialized program within the “Nafis Program”, known as the “National Healthcare Program.” This program aims to qualify ten thousand Emiratis within five years through academic and training programs in medical and healthcare selective specialties.

Within the governance of the initiatives and programs related to medical and health sector cadres development, Al Mazrouei pointed to a resolution issued by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, to form an Emiratisation committee chaired by the Minister of Health & Prevention and includes membership from several concerned entities, including the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Al Mazrouei commended the DoH’s great efforts and its commitment to Emiratisation targets in the medical and healthcare sector. This represents a significant accomplishment contributing to empowering Emirati professionals in this pivotal sector and facilitating the achievement of Emiratisation targets.

Notably, the “Tawteen” targets include medical professions such as doctors, nursing staff, and extended healthcare professions, while the administrative staff includes employees working in information technology, human resources, accounting, finance, and legal sectors.

"Nafis" is a federal program set to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector, within five years. The program includes several initiatives, including the “National Healthcare Program”, which offers educational scholarships to Emiratis to enable them to obtain the qualifications required to work in the healthcare sector. It also includes a “Nafis Platform” that allows healthcare facilities to offer employment and training opportunities and benefit from the support programs available to establishments, job seekers, workers and trainees in the private sector, and students enrolled in the “National Healthcare Program”. Furthermore, DoH is extending its support to all facilities to achieve the target and make the most of the "Nafis" initiative and its platform to identify Emiratis seeking employment in the healthcare field.