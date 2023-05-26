ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has partnered with Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare services provider in the MENA region, to offer support and high-level medical care to the retirees registered with the fund.

As part of the partnership, Burjeel Holdings will launch an innovative personalised health programme designed towards offering an age group-based approach to cater to the varying healthcare needs of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund members.

The agreement was signed by Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General of Pension Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, and John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings. Burjeel will also appoint a dedicated Health Manager to cater to the needs of the fund’s members.

The agreement seeks to enhance cooperation between the two parties in line with Burjeel Holdings’ mission to provide the highest levels of healthcare to the community and the fund’s desire to expand and provide social benefits for its pensioners. As part of the programme, the members can have easy access to personalised health assessments, privileged services, second opinions from world-class experts, coaching from certified health professionals, on-demand home care, monthly health screening programmes and a wide range of value-added services to support their well-being. The healthcare provider will develop customised health management plan and launch experience centres for the members as part of the initiative.

Pensioners and their families can avail of high-quality health services at Burjeel hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah. Apart from comprehensive medical examinations for the early detection of chronic diseases, they can avail of different treatments including physiotherapy and occupational therapy as well as medicine delivery services. Pensioners and their families can also avail remote care services, which include virtual consultations, remote monitoring, medication management, health education and follow-up care.

The beneficiaries can avail of priority medical services including booking appointments through an exclusive toll-free number 80078. Pensioners and those who are over the age of 55 will also be able to make use of the VIP service provided by the group in all its branches. The healthcare provider will also offer offline and online health classes, focusing on the quality of life, and mental and physical health.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of Pension Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, said, “Through this collaboration, we will be able to provide access to high-level healthcare services, especially to retired senior citizens in line with their needs. We are pleased to collaborate with Burjeel, a brand that is renowned for its excellence in healthcare.”