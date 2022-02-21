BERLIN- Germany does not think it is affected by a leak of Credit Suisse client data that was published by an investigative journalism network, a spokesperson for the finance ministry said on Monday.

Several media outlets published allegations that the bank's clients included human rights abusers and businessmen who had been placed under sanctions.

Credit Suisse rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

