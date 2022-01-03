Galadari Motor Driving Centre (GMDC), a premier driving school in Dubai certified by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is proud to launch the new motorcycle training yard in Al Quoz. The new motorcycle training yard will be used for internal training and RTA tests. GMDC has also expanded its motorcycle training fleet by adding new bikes to provide efficient training.

GMDCs motorcycle course is widely popular in the UAE. The motorcycle courses can benefit both new riders who are just learning, and seasoned riders interested in sharpening their skills. At GMDC, they make sure that their students are being more prudent and cautious when they are on the road and in turn reduce liability risks. GMDCs motorcycle trainers are exceptionally trained with years of driving experience. All trainers are professional tutors with the requisite training license endorsed by the RTA. To enhance their skills, they frequently undergo training and briefings on the latest safety procedures and driving technology.

GMDCs vision is to educate people with the skills to drive safely with confidence in line with RTAs vision to be the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility. In addition, GMDC envisions expanding its reach to new locations in Dubai by setting up more new branches and also implementing Innovation and Technology to improve customer experience.

Currently, GMDC manages 55 branches across the city with plans for further expansion to reach customers conveniently in all areas of Dubai. In accordance with the 50th UAE National Day, the GMDC Marketing team organised the first GMDC Marathon with its employees under the leadership of Head of Marketing, Sameer Agha. This initiative is about understanding that each individual is unique and believes in diversity and inclusion.

GMDC also has a rewards and recognition programme where the best-performing employees are rewarded every month. Recognition improves employee engagement and job performance. GMDC constantly strives to offer exceptional services that set us apart from the rest. For customers looking for flexibility, extra convenience, and extra fast completion of driver licensing services can opt for VIP driving courses. Our VIP training fleet has a range of luxury-high-end cars like Porsche Cayenne, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes G500 & BMW X2 which are chosen to keep customers exclusivity in mind. GMDC has also added a new MINI Cooper to their VIP training fleet. business@khaleejtimes.com