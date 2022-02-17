Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Al Gassim Investment Holding Company (GACO) has accepted on 17 February the resignation of the CEO, Hesham bin Abdulrahman Al Rabah, who has stepped down from his position for personal reasons.

Al Rabah had submitted the resignation on 17 November 2021, yet it will be effective from 10 March this year, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The company's board has assigned the duties of the CEO to Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Sawaji for one year starting from 10 March 2022.