FTFT Capital Investments, a subsidiary of Future FinTech Group (FTFT), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, has launched FTFTX, an innovative global cryptocurrency market data platform.

The platform provides institutional and individual investors with real-time, high-quality and reliable cryptocurrency market data and aggregate trading information from a large number of cryptocurrency exchanges. The market data is available for Bitcoin, ETH, EOS, Litecoin, TRON, and other cryptocurrencies at https://www.ftftx.com/ and via the FTFTX App on iOS and Android devices.

FTFTX collects global currency and market data, directly linking hundreds of leading venues, markets, and exchanges around the globe and making the data available to users 24 hours a day.

FTFTX's features include access to optimal market rates resulting from the aggregation of information from exchanges and liquidity pools around the world. The FTFTX platform provides users with a unique and user-friendly resource for their trading and investment strategies as well as macroeconomic and cryptocurrency sector news.

FTFT Capital believes that FTFTX’s real-time cryptocurrency market data can help users with their investment decisions by providing them with real-time aggregated global cryptocurrency market data as well as the potential to achieve better pricing and lower transaction costs. The FTFTX app is free to download on Google Play and the Apple Store.

FTFTX was officially launched at the Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit - DCS 2021, held from December 15 to 17, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre where it was a co-host and participant. The summit attracted an estimated 20,000 attendees, including some of the industry's most notable innovators, decision-makers and leading industrial enterprises. The United Arab Emirates' openness to the cryptocurrency economy has attracted many new blockchain-enabled businesses.

Ola Lind, Director of FTFT Capital and FTFTX, stated: "We believe that efficiency, security and reliable market data are essential for cryptocurrency investors around the globe. With this in mind, we set out to provide an investor-oriented, results-driven platform that would allow investors to maximise their returns on their cryptocurrency investments.

By offering robust, secure and real-time market information, we believe that FTFTX delivers a reliable global platform with aggregated real-time market information that gives participants a superior user experience."

Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech, said: "The launch of the FTFTX cryptocurrency and market data platform is a landmark event in the history of the Company. We believe that FTFT Capital in Dubai will be a market leader in the market data and information services sector for cryptocurrency trading and investment as well as in the field of innovative financial services. Our goal continues to be one of the world's most active and influential digital currency and crypto asset trading and management services providers.”

