The UAE fintech GTN has partnered with global financial firm Revolut to launch bond trading for customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) through the latter company’s super-app.

The partnership aims to leverage GTN’s trading and investment ecosystem, which includes click-to-trade functionality, and the UK-based Revolut’s customer base with 40 million users worldwide, the companies said.

Rolandas Juteika, Head of Wealth and Trading (EEA)at Revolut said in a statement the move was a part of the company’s strategy to “build an all-in-one investment platform that is multi-asset class,” which “caters to both advanced and beginner users.”

Ankit Shah, Global Head of Fintech at GTN added: “The fractionalisation of bonds eliminates the traditional barriers of high minimum investments and other related complexities, transforming how people build wealth.”

The companies added the collaboration allows individuals with smaller capital, start at €100, to diversify their portfolios with a range of assets.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

