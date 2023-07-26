Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) permitted "Tabby" to provide Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. With Tabby, five authorised companies are now offering BNPL solutions in Saudi Arabia. The BNPL solutions provide finance to customers wishing to buy products and services without incurring financing costs.



This decision reflects SAMA's endeavour to support the Finance and FinTech sectors by enhancing operational efficiency and innovative financial solutions to promote financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.



SAMA emphasises the importance of dealing exclusively with authorised financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.