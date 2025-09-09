Doha, Qatar: QNB KSA announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Sanad Pay, a leading Saudi fintech and licensed Point-of-Sale (POS) service provider, to introduce smart, cloud-based POS terminals that bring merchants seamless connectivity, modern design, and real-time analytics to enhance their business performance.

The agreement marks the start of a collaboration aimed at providing merchants across Saudi Arabia with secure, reliable, and innovative POS solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and compliance, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of advancing a cashless economy.

The signing was attended by Hashim Alawi Alhussain, VP Transaction Banking at QNB KSA and Maher Mahdi Al-Shahin, CEO of Sanad Pay, in the presence of several senior representatives from both sides.

Through this service, merchants can accept multiple payment methods including debit and credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Mada), contactless payments (Apple Pay, STC Pay), and QR code transactions — all through a single device.

The solution also provides advanced digital invoicing, inventory management, and accounting system integration, allowing businesses to track and manage their operations efficiently.

With built-in monitoring and backup systems, merchants are assured of uninterrupted business operations, while a centralised platform enables them to access consolidated reports and monitor sales performance with ease.

This initiative allows QNB KSA to expand its value-added services offering to clients while maintaining its core banking and relationship focus.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and is ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the MEA region.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence, worldwide.

