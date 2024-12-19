Flooss, the leading provider of digital financial solutions in Bahrain, has announced an agreement with Bahrain Channels to offer Islamic Shariah-approved financing solutions.

The agreement was signed by Fawaz Ghazal, CEO of Flooss and Eng Majed Alhashili, General Manager of Bahrain Channels, in attendance of representatives of both parties, namely Mustfeez Aslam, Head of Research and Development, Hawra Abdullah, Senior Product Analyst and Ghufran Turki, Senior Marketing and Communication on the side of Flooss, as well as Ahmed Hani, Director of Strategy and Category Management, and Abduljabbar Alkhan, Project Manager from Bahrain Channels.

This agreement will enable Bahrain Channels customers to have direct access to the innovative financing services provided by Flooss that allow them to purchase various smart devices and services through Bahrain Channels on a comfortable monthly installment basis that complies with Islamic Shariah through Flooss application. This partnership will facilitate online shopping, providing a seamless and comfortable shopping experience.

Affordable financial solutions

This partnership reflects Flooss’s commitment to expanding its innovative services designed to provide affordable financial solutions for citizens and residents in Bahrain, with the aim of enhancing their financial well-being and promoting the growth and development of the thriving retail sector in the kingdom.

Ghazal stated: “The deal is a significant step towards achieving our vision of providing innovative financial solutions that meet our customers’ needs. We believe that this service will facilitate access to devices and services, enhancing the shopping experience and enabling customers to manage their finances better. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership in the Bahraini market.”

Alhashili said: “We anticipate boosting our sales through this collaboration that provides seamless financing options for all users wishing to purchase devices via the Flooss application. By offering the option to apply for financing options when purchasing our devices, we enable buyers to meet their needs without placing strain on their finances, in line with our customer-oriented strategy.”

