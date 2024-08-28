UAE - Beyon Money Business, part of the Beyon Group, is now live, offering digital financial solutions tailored to both SMEs and Corporates, delivering a seamless experience for business customers, providing expense management through prepaid cards, profitable solutions to invest company liquidity with Flexi Invest, and B2B instant payments.

Companies registering with Beyon Money Business will be empowered to issue digital prepaid corporate cards for their team members enabling an efficient and digitised process to handle departmental requirements such as petty cash, invoice payments, travel expenses and much more.

The solution has been developed in partnership with Tmam, a leading spend and expense management platform catering to businesses in the GCC.

Beyon Money Business has been developed to enhance the digitisation of payment processes for businesses, helping to reduce timelines for many day-to-day activities including expense reconciliation, receipt consolidation and budgeting.

Additionally, it can automate financial system processes, ensuring efficiency and eliminating errors linked to manual expense reporting, providing analytic tools with valuable insights into spending patterns, expense categories and trends.

Beyon Money Business also facilitates investment opportunities through Flexi Invest, the most innovative liquidity remuneration product in the MENA market which offers attractive returns up to 5.1%.

Companies may invest their cash to earn monthly profit payments with the freedom to withdraw at any time and no penalty charges.

Beyon Digital Growth CEO Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, said: “We are delighted to announce that Beyon Money Business is now available to bring a world of benefits for the Enterprise sector.

“We understand how SMEs and Corporates are in strong need of digital financial services and Beyon Money Business provides tools that enable businesses to optimise their spending with prepaid cards for their employees, while also generating profits on their liquidity through Flexi Invest.

“Furthermore, customers can benefit by reducing their merchant acquiring costs through Beyon Money Checkout the only B2B digital wallet payment solution available in Bahrain,” he added.

