Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), a fintech ecosystem builder, and The Family Office, a leading wealth management company in the GCC, have partnered to revolutionise wealth management in the region.

BFB will leverage its extensive expertise in digital innovation to collaborate closely with The Family Office to enhance its existing digital products. Additionally, BFB will explore the development of innovative digital investment solutions aligned with market trends, utilising The Family Office’s state-of-the-art fintech lab as a collaborative hub.

The digital investment platform of The Family Office offers an unparalleled experience for investors, allowing them to access exclusive global private market opportunities, receive personalised asset allocation proposals, and simulate their portfolio performance over a 10-year horizon, to promote informed decisions and long-term growth.

Key milestone

"Bahrain FinTech Bay's partnership with The Family Office marks a significant milestone towards elevating Bahrain's position as a hub for fintech innovation in the region," said Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay. "Our combined strengths will lead to the creation of cutting-edge digital investment offerings that cater to the market's evolving needs."

Abdulmohsin AlOmran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office, said: "Through this collaboration, we will leverage BFB's extensive resources and network to innovate and refine our digital products, ensuring secure and robust solutions for our clients."

