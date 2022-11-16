Bahrain - Benefit, Bahrain’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has kicked off its ‘Benefit FinTech Award Series’ 2022 edition in partnership with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH).

This new edition features a video competition with a focus on two key themes, with the first theme about raising awareness about fraud and cybersecurity threats, and the second theme on reflecting on Benefit’s journey in enriching the Fintech landscape in Bahrain over 25 years.

The video competition will be open to all university students in Bahrain, where they will be enrolled in a series of workshops with the opportunity to showcase their videos to the public. The best videos will be selected based on several criteria, most importantly ones that highlight the key messages with a sense of creativity, which will be awarded with cash prizes.

Bridging the gap

Hanan Hasan, Assistant Manager – Marketing, PR and Innovation at Benefit, commented: “This competition bridges the gap between Bahrain's rapidly developing FinTech ecosystem and the larger youth community, which may not be completely linked to growing FinTech prospects. This is in line with our aspiration to champion the youth and allow them to actively contribute to one of Bahrain’s thriving sectors. We believe that such an initiative will boost innovation and encourage creativity within the young talents in content development and filmmaking.”

Dr Amal AlAwadhi, Dean - Students Affairs from AUBH, said: “This initiative empowers students with a variety of opportunities to develop new skills, broaden their networks, and learn about entrepreneurship and innovation in the FinTech space. We invite all our students to be part of this experience and share their creative vision on very important themes within the financial sector.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).