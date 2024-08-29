Saudi Arabia - AVANA Companies (AVANA), a global leader in hotel and hospitality SME funding with a presence in the USA, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia (KSA), is proud to announce the formation of a new $250 million AVANA-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership (“AOPCP”) for its direct private commercial real estate funding strategy.

Through this joint venture (JV), AVANA will use the capital to provide private debt financing in the United States over the next three years.



“Oaktree has firsthand experience through past partnerships with AVANA. The AVANA team’s unparalleled expertise and reputation in the CRE funding industry align with our focus on risk control in private credit investments,” said Justin Guichard, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at Oaktree.



Building on the success of this global venture, AVANA's global ecosystem is set to replicate its achievements in the Kingdom through Ezdaher Financing Company. Ezdaher will leverage AVANA’s extensive experience from its parent company’s 22-year legacy.



Ezdaher is positioned to introduce groundbreaking B2B hotel funding fintech solutions, which underscores its potential to drive strategic growth and innovation in KSA’s financial sector. The focus will be on bridging the Kingdom's $250 billion financing gap and supporting the development of 310,000 hotel rooms needed by 2030.



"Our fintech platform, with over two decades of success in the USA, is now set to empower hotel and SME growth in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to driving Vision 2030 with innovative financing solutions and invite MENA institutions to join us in shaping a prosperous future for Saudi SMEs," said Sundip Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of AVANA Companies and Ezdaher Financing Company.



Follow Ezdaher as CEO Sundip takes the stage at 24Fintech, for more information about investment and funding opportunities, visit www.ezdaher.sa and www.avanacompanies.com. Ezdaher is in the final stages of approval with the Saudi Central Bank, having already received its initial registration and pre-licensing.

