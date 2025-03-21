Cairo - Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait-Egypt (ABK-Egypt) penned a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Visa to provide its latest digital payment technologies to meet customer needs.

The partnership will enhance digital payment solutions with advanced and competitive features and benefits, according to a press release.

It includes the launch of a range of new products and services that meet the diverse needs of various customer segments, boosting Egypt's strategy to achieve full digital transformation and promote electronic payment systems.

Malak Al Baba, Vice President and Country Manager of Visa in Egypt, said: “This agreement with Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt represents a significant step towards achieving this goal, and we look forward to contributing to advancing digital transformation in the country.”

“Through this strategic cooperation, we are proud to be part of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt’s vision to develop innovative banking solutions, enrich customers’ lives, and provide a seamless and secure banking experience,” Al Baba added.

The cooperation enables ABK-Egypt to scale its customer base by attracting new segments and encouraging more customers to adopt banking solutions, particularly focusing on youth, contributing to the growth of the Egyptian economy.

Source: Mubasher

