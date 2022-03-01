UAE - Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions will extend opening hours till 11pm, giving visitors an extra hour to explore the wonders of the site during its final month.

The mega event has clocked nearly 16 million visits as on February 28, organisers announced on Tuesday.

With 30 days to go for the event to conclude, Expo is recording a significant increase in repeat visits. In fact, half of visits in February were repeat ones.

The penultimate month of Expo 2020 Dubai attracted a record 4.4 million visits, the highest monthly figure since the event opened on October 1, 2021.

“Expo 2020 Dubai has also launched a special edition ‘white passport’ – a bespoke ‘thank you’ to all visitors who have 100 or more stamps on their yellow passports – another reason for guests to explore as many of the 200-plus pavilions as possible before doors close on March 31,” organisers said.

From October 2021 to February 2022, Expo hosted more than 13,000 heads of state, presidents, prime ministers and ministers.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The first World Expo in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region has restored hope to the global community and helped to generate a renewed sense of commitment to the event’s core themes of sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

“With over 28,000 events staged in the last five months, we have achieved more than we could have ever dreamed, but there is still much more to come and we encourage visitors to take this opportunity to embrace this unique chance to witness first hand everything Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer, before the gates close for the final time this month.”

