ArabFinance: UAE’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of the National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s Engineering for Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI), according to an emailed press release on February 16th.

Signed on the sidelines of the 5th edition of the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS), the MoU will support the industry and promote its parties’ growth, the release stated.

“This agreement highlights our strong association and signals that we are a committed partner in strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Egypt through mutually rewarding expansion plans,” NMDC’s Group CEO Yasser Zaghloul commented.

The MoU also includes collaboration between NPCC and ENPPI in projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, along with the exploration of partnership opportunities.

“Through this agreement we aim to expand our presence in Egypt and look ahead at partnering with ENPPI to unlock future opportunities in the wider MENA region,” NPCC’s CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri revealed.

It is worth mentioning that EGYPS takes place in Cairo during the period from February 14th until February 16th, under the theme “North Africa and the Mediterranean: Delivering Energy Today.”

The three-day event will be held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, supported by the Ministry of Petroleum and Ministerial Resources.