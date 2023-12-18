Yanbu Refinery has become the fourth Aramco facility to be added to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network, for its pioneering deployment of cutting-edge technologies.

Only manufacturing facilities that can demonstrate the successful adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies at scale are considered for inclusion in the Network.

Yanbu Refinery is Aramco’s fourth facility to be included, joining the company’s Abqaiq oil processing and crude stabilisation facility, Uthmaniyah Gas Plant and Khurais oil complex.

Among 21 new facilities

Yanbu Refinery is one of 21 new facilities added to the prestigious Network, which now includes a total of 153 manufacturing facilities around the globe. Aramco is the only international energy company to be represented by more than two facilities.

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Aramco Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, said: “This new recognition by WEF reflects Aramco’s sustained focus on the development and deployment of state-of-the-art 4IR technologies, which enhance our operations and contribute to our sustainability objectives.

“At Yanbu Refinery, we have successfully harnessed 4IR use cases to improve profits, increase production and expand processing capacity, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption, waste generation and greenhouse gas emissions. Such achievements reinforce our position as a technology leader in our industry and highlight the benefits for our industry of adopting cutting-edge solutions.”

