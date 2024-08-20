Oman - Worley, a leading provider of professional services in the energy and chemicals sectors, has announced that its Omani unit has secured a key contract from Galfar Engineering and Contracting to provide services in Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) northern concession areas in the sultanate.

Under the five-year framework agreement, Worley Oman will provide engineering and procurement support services for the Qarn Alam and Saih Rawl projects, said the company in a statement.

The scope of work includes engineering, project support and procurement services across PDO’s capital expenditure portfolio, as the Omani group focuses on its decarbonisation roadmap, it stated.

The majority of the services are expected to be transitional or sustainability related across PDO’s facilities and infrastructure assets.

"We’re pleased to support Galfar Engineering and Contracting and build on our longstanding relationship with PDO through this framework agreement," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Worley will execute the services from its office in Oman, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).