In a significant milestone for Kuwait's power generation sector, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has announced the completion of the upgrades of four 9F.03 class gas turbines at the 2 gigawatts (GW) Sabiya Combined Cycle Power Plant.

The new upgrades are part of a broader effort by the ministry to modernise the power generation infrastructure in Kuwait, said a statement.

This project is expected to increase the power plant’s block output by up to 6.3 per cent and reduce heat rate by as much as 1.8 per cent, leading to a combined increase in power production of up to 70 megawatts (MW). This increase in efficiency and output will allow more power to be produced without increasing fuel consumption and the resulting carbon dioxide emissions, which would amount to the equivalent of approximately another 16,000 cars being put on Kuwait's roads.

The upgrades were completed as part of a multi-year service agreement between Alghanim International, a leading engineering, procurement, construction contracting company in Kuwait, and GE Vernova, which followed the signing of an operations & maintenance (O&M) agreement between Alghanim and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for all three combined-cycle power blocks at Sabiya.

The goal was to boost power production, increase the duration between planned maintenance cycles, drive fuel efficacy, and reduce costs as well as carbon dioxide emissions per megawatt of power generated.

Under this service agreement with Alghanim International, GE Vernova provided Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades for the four 9F.03 turbines in Blocks 2 and 3 at the Sabiya plant, along with the supply and maintenance services of the units for seven years. The AGP upgrade will help deliver more fuel efficient and reliable power output to Kuwait's power grid to meet the increase in electricity demand, especially during peak seasons.

Jihad Saade of Alghanim International said: “In line with our commitment to supporting the country’s efforts to boost power generation capacity, Alghanim International continues to reach out to the latest innovative technologies in cooperation with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). GE Vernova helped us ensure that the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy power plants are performing at their best. The successful implementation of these upgrades demonstrates the commitment of Alghanim International towards Kuwait’s energy sector and our aim to support the Ministry in its efforts of maintaining Kuwait leadership position in the region.”

Joseph Anis, President & CEO, Europe, Middle East & Africa of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business, said: “With a proven track-record of delivering long-term services contracts in the State of Kuwait, we are proud of this strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Alghanim International that has enabled us to provide responsive, flexible, and efficient power solutions to help meet the country’s growing energy needs. In line with the country’s strategic plans, the upgrades at the Sabiya Power Plant underscore our proven ability in delivering our advanced technology for reliable power supply across the nation.”

Located in Al Jahra, approximately 52 km away from Kuwait City, Sabiya power station has a total of six of GE Vernova’s 9F.03 gas turbines and three D11 steam turbines and is the biggest power station in Kuwait. It is owned by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy. Previously, GE Vernova had upgraded two gas turbines in the power plant’s Block 1. The upgrade increased the output by up to 6 per cent, leading to a combined increase in power production of more than 35 MW without requiring additional fuel, which would amount to the equivalent of approximately another 8,000 cars being put on Kuwait's roads.

GE Vernova is a long-term contributor towards driving the growth of Kuwait’s power generation sector. The GE Kuwait Technology Center (GEKTC) enables talent and skills development and transfer of knowledge and expertise to Kuwaitis and demonstrates the strong legacy and commitment to develop local, high-value professionals who will lead the nation into a more sustainable future, said the statement.

