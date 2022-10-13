ADNOC Drilling has secured a contract worth AED3.6 billion ($980 million ) to hire two jack up offshore rigs and associated manpower and equipment, to support ADNOC's offshore operations

ADNOC Drilling is the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size. Its rig fleet spans 105 owned rigs, including 28 offshore jack-up units.

Yaser SaeedAlmazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director said: “This award for the hire of jack up rigs supports our ongoing efforts to responsibly unlock our lower carbon intensity oil and gas

resources, alongside our strategic international partners, and contribute to global energy security."

This award brings the total value of awards from ADNOC Offshore to ADNOC Drilling in 2022 to 21.84 billion dirhams to maximize value from Abu Dhabi’s offshore oil and gas resources.

On October 10, ADNOC Offshore awarded a contract worth $1.53 billion to ADNOC Drilling. The two-year contract, covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs and two island rigs and the associated Integrated Drilling Services (IDS), the state oil company said in a statement.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC’s crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030 and gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, the statement added.

