UAE - SirajPower, a leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, has announced the completion of work on the solar rooftop project within the Al Tajir Glass Industries' facility in Jebel Ali Industrial Area, Dubai.

Announcing the successful commissioning of the plant, SirajPower said it was now fully operational and would be generating 4.6GWh of clean energy annually.

The 2.9MWp sustainable energy solution will significantly reduce the facility's carbon footprint, offsetting over 2,000 MT of CO2 emissions annually.

To put this into perspective, this is equivalent to charging nearly 238 million smartphones, it stated.

"With the completion of the Al Tajir Glass project, SirajPower further cements its position as a frontrunner in the solar energy industry, playing a crucial role in shaping a sustainable future for the UAE and beyond," said a company spokesman.

"In addition to cutting the carbon footprint, SirajPower's fully financed solar solutions will help Al Tajir Glass Industries' to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to a greener future," he noted.

"In line with UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, this Siraj partnership represents an important step towards sustainable manufacturing practices and contributes to UAE's commitment to fostering an eco-friendly future as the country continues to invest in renewable energy," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).