The UAE will establish an electric vehicle charging stations company, it was announced on Sunday.

This came as the UAE Cabinet met at Expo City Dubai, in conjunction with COP28.

The company will oversee development of infrastructure to charge electric vehicles, the day-to-day operations of charging stations and develop a pricing strategy for charging services.

The UAE earlier this year approved a national policy on electric vehicles to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers that supports the needs of owners of electric vehicles and regulates its market in the UAE. The policy will contribute in reducing energy consumption in the transport sector by 20 per cent.

In May 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched a goal to support the shift to green mobility and aims to increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the UAE’s roads by 2050.

On Sunday, a study was reviewed by the UAE Cabinet on the actual cost of charging electric vehicles in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo City Dubai, in conjunction with COP28.

It also approved a number of strategies to achieve climate neutrality, including the UAE National Energy Strategy 2050; the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050; and the National Electric Vehicles Policy; in addition to applying the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia).

The UAE Cabinet approved the National Strategy to Combat Desertification (2022-2030); The national green building regulation; The National Guidelines for UAE Biosecurity (2023-2032); and the technical regulation measuring Air Quality.

Ranked second globally in the Energy Transition pillar of the Green Future Index (GFI) 2023, the UAE invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects in 70 countries and committed an additional investment of $50 billion over the next decade.

“In 2023, we issued more than 60 policies, initiatives and decisions to promote the UAE’s efforts to combat climate change and its impact,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“We approved 10 new initiatives and decisions to achieve our national objectives on the environment, including the framework of the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031 to protect, monitor and develop ecosystems and local species, as well as raising the efficiency of our national cadres in this field. We also approved a global initiative to decarbonise waste; the national carbon credits registration system which enables government and private institutions to assess and document their contributions to reducing carbon emissions with government certificates,” he said.

The meeting also approved the framework of the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, which covers rehabilitating and restoring 80 per cent of degraded land and marine areas, preserving at least 21 per cent of land and marine ecosystems and improving the status of endangered native species by 10 per cent.

Local SAF production

As demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) grows, the Cabinet approved guidelines to accelerate the deployment of technology and innovation for sustainable aviation fuels. As per the guideline, at least 1 per cent of the total fuel supplied at UAE airports to UAE airlines in 2031 will be sustainable and produced locally.

One of the main objectives of the Guideline is to produce 700 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel yearly by 2030. It also aims to develop the national regulatory environment for SAF and spearhead global cooperation in this field.

Smart construction

The Cabinet also approved the National Guide for Smart Construction which will be applied to all construction projects in the country, including buildings, roads, bridges, and tunnels.

The guide aims to standardise building design by adopting smart building indicators and ensuring the best models of smart construction and digital design.

The technical regulations for the energy efficiency of electric engines, and the consumption meters were also approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved a decision regarding the activity of the crowdfunding platform operator and a decision on the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles and related sanctions.

It adopted the rehabilitation criteria in cases of misdemeanours and felonies that are disturbing or involve dishonesty and moral turpitude. It also approved the regulations of the Federal Law concerning juvenile delinquents and those at risk of delinquency.

The Cabinet adopted the National Grant Initiative for Culture and Creativity to honour distinguished figures in culture and creativity.

It also approved the "Identification of Emirati Individuals and Families using the National Identity or Digital Certification", which will replace the Family Book in official transactions, services and benefits at the state level.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).