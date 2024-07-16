Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group has successfully commissioned a new natural gas network having 311,100 MMBTU/Day capacity in Kezad Area A - Al Ma’mourah investing around AED300 million ($82 million).

The natural gas network has been developed by the Kezad Group subsidiary, Kezad Utilities & Facilities Management Company in three phases.

The total length of the newly developed gas network is around 30 kilometres and is in addition to the presently operational gas networks in ICAD - Kezad Musaffah and Kezad Al Ma’mourah of 82 kilometres.

Competitive edge

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi -Kezad Group, said: “The commissioning of the natural gas network is a strategic development that enhances our competitive edge, provides unparalleled services to our clients, and further solidifies our role as a key driver of the region's industrial growth and prosperity in Abu Dhabi.

“By putting the new Natural Gas Network into service, we are taking a big step closer to achieving Kezad's goal of being the premier worldwide centre for business and innovation.”

Kezad Utilities & Facilities Management Company has been playing an instrumental role in supporting AD Ports Group's growth. The company is serving as a one-stop-shop for comprehensive Utility and Facility Management solutions across the Group and its clients.

KUFM is committed to sustainable business growth by increasing revenue, market share and profitability while minimising environmental impact.

