The UAE-based Luxury Assets Real Estate has announced a 67.2 million dirhams ($18.3 million) investment in India’s green energy sector.

The ‘Energia Verde’ venture is a collaboration with Sunshinee Holdings UK, which will focus on sustainable development and environmental preservation, along with integrating new technologies to harness renewable resources.

The venture will include a range of green energy initiatives, including solar and wind power projects, research and development, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

(Writing by Bindu Rai; Editing by Brinda Darasha)

